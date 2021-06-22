Paraquat MDL Judge Issues First CMO, Sets Initial Conference for June 23

EAST ST. LOUIS –– The judge appointed to oversee the newly created Paraquat Products Liability Litigation multidistrict litigation docket has issued the first Case Management Order, setting an initial conference for June 23.

In a June 10 order, Hon. Nancy J. Rosenstengel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois noted that the initial conference will be held via Zoom.

Judge Rosenstengel was appointed as MDL judge on June 7 after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation determined that pretrial coordination was appropriate for the growing number of claims linking Syngenta’s Paraquat herbicide to the development …