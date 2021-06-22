Roundup MDL Judge Rejects Efforts to Extend Hold-Back Fee to Non-MDL Plaintiffs, Says Co-Lead Counsel ‘Badly Overreached’

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the Roundup multidistrict litigation docket has rejected efforts by Co-Lead Counsel to implement an 8.25 percent hold-back common benefit fee for those plaintiffs with claims not pending in the federal docket, concluding that counsel had “badly overreached” when making the request.

In the June 21 order, Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also suggested that the Civil Rules Advisory Committee “should consider crafting a rule that brings some semblance of order and predictability to an MDL attorney compensation system that seems to have gotten totally …