PFOA MDL Judge Appoints Special Master to Assist in Managing Common Benefit Fund Submissions

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for PFOA and PFOS claims has appointed John W. Perry Jr. as Special Master to assist in managing Common Benefit Fund submissions.

In Case Management Order No. 18.A, filed on June 8, Hon. Richard Mark Gergel of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina noted that the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee’s request for the appointment of a Special Master was unopposed.

The court further said that the PEC specifically requested the appointment of Perry, who is with Perry, Balhof, Mengis & Burns, LLC.

“The Court has …