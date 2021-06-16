BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Virgin Islands Federal Court Remands Asbestos, Toxic Exposure Lawsuit


June 16, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands –– A Virgin Islands federal court has remanded an asbestos and toxic exposure lawsuit, finding that while the addition of a resident defendant may have been done for the purposes of defeating diversity jurisdiction, the totality of the circumstances support that the plaintiff was not delayed in seeking to amend the complaint.

In a May 25 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Virgin Islands found that there was no concession that the plaintiff does not intend to pursue his claim against the resident company.

Plaintiff Anthony Paul asserted the claims in June 2020 in …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Paraquat Herbicide Litigation - Recent Developments

June 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS