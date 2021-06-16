Virgin Islands Federal Court Remands Asbestos, Toxic Exposure Lawsuit

ST. CROIX, Virgin Islands –– A Virgin Islands federal court has remanded an asbestos and toxic exposure lawsuit, finding that while the addition of a resident defendant may have been done for the purposes of defeating diversity jurisdiction, the totality of the circumstances support that the plaintiff was not delayed in seeking to amend the complaint.

In a May 25 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Virgin Islands found that there was no concession that the plaintiff does not intend to pursue his claim against the resident company.

Plaintiff Anthony Paul asserted the claims in June 2020 in …