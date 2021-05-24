The Intersection of Religious Rights and Environmental Claims
May 24, 2021
By Jim Shelson of Phelps Dunbar LLP
In November 2020, the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, a religious order of Roman Catholic women (Sisters), filed a lawsuit in federal court in Pennsylvania against Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company (Transco).1 The Sisters allege that Transco violated their religious liberties by running a pipeline through property owned by the Sisters.
Background
Under the Natural Gas Act, 15 U.S.C. § 717 et seq. (NGA), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has the power to issue certificates that authorize private developers to construct, operate, and …
