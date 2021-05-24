The Intersection of Religious Rights and Environmental Claims

By Jim Shelson of Phelps Dunbar LLP

For more on the authors, Click Here.

In November 2020, the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, a religious order of Roman Catholic women (Sisters), filed a lawsuit in federal court in Pennsylvania against Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company (Transco).1 The Sisters allege that Transco violated their religious liberties by running a pipeline through property owned by the Sisters.

Background

Under the Natural Gas Act, 15 U.S.C. § 717 et seq. (NGA), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has the power to issue certificates that authorize private developers to construct, operate, and …