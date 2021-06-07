Paraquat Herbicide MDL Created by JPML; Cases Sent to Illinois

WASHINGTON DC — Claims linking Syngenta’s Paraquat herbicide to the development of Parkinson’s disease will proceed in a multidistrict litigation docket in the Southern District of Illinois, according to an order released by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

In the June 7 order, the JPML appointed Judge Nancy Rosenstengel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to oversee the coordinated docket.

In an April 7 petition, a plaintiff with claims pending against Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Syngenta AG, and Chevron U.S.A. asked the JPML to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing number …