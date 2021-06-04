Dow Chemical Removes Lawsuits Linking Ethylene Oxide Exposure to Cancer

NEW ORLEANS –– The Dow Chemical Company has removed a pair of Louisiana lawsuits alleging that exposure to ethylene oxide caused the development of cancer, contending that the in-state defendants were fraudulently joined.

In a June 2 removal notice, The Dow Chemical Company removed the Bell lawsuit to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana, explaining that the plaintiffs are Louisiana residents who contend that they developed different kinds of cancers as a result of being exposed to ethylene oxide emissions from industrial facilities operated by Dow Chemical and INEOS Americas LLC. The defendant made similar claims …