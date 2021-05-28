Bayer Announces Plans to ‘Discuss the Future of Glyphosate-Based Products in the U.S. Residential Market’

LEVERKUSEN, Germany –– In the wake of an order denying preliminary approval of a proposed settlement for future Roundup personal injury claims, Bayer has released a five-point plan in which it details discussions regarding the future of glyphosate-based products in the United States residential market.

In a May 27 release, Bayer explained that the “new package of measures, which combine a number of legal and commercial actions, is designed to help the company achieve a level of risk mitigation that is comparable to the previously proposed national class solution.”

The defendant maintained that the proposal before Judge Vince Chhabria …