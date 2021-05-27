Roundup MDL Judge Rejects $2 Billion Settlement of Future Personal Injury Exposure Claims

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket has denied a motion for preliminary approval of a settlement worth up to $2 billion that would have covered future personal injury claims, concluding that it is “clearly unreasonable” for those that have used Roundup prior to this year but have not yet been diagnosed with NHL.

In Pretrial Order No. 235, Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California concluded that while the settlement would accomplish a lot for Monsanto, it would “accomplish far less for the Roundup …