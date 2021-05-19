Plaintiffs Support Remand of Benzene, TCE Claims Pending Against Safety-Kleen

DALLAS –– Plaintiffs with benzene claims pending against Safety-Kleen Systems Corp. have moved to remand the case, saying that “multiple sources of evidence” indicate that Safety-Kleen Systems is headquartered in Texas.

In an April 28 motion to remand filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the plaintiff contends that Safety-Kleen has not overcome its heavy burden to establish federal jurisdiction.

The lawsuit was originally filed in the Texas County Court for Dallas County in February by Dennis Pridgin. In it, Pridgin asserted that he developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer as a result of exposure to toxic …