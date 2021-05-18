Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. Moves for Summary Judgment in PFOA Coverage Lawsuit

HOUSTON –– An insurance company has filed a motion for summary judgment in a declaratory action, maintaining that it does not owe coverage to a company named in several hundred PFOA water contamination lawsuits since the dates of injury have not been specified by the underlying plaintiffs.

Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. filed the motion for summary judgment on May 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The insurance company filed the declaratory action last fall, contending that it did not owe coverage to a company named as a defendant in water contamination lawsuits …