Iowa Court Holds Status Conference in Flavorings Case Filed by ConAgra Brands Employees

DAVENPORT, Iowa –– An Iowa federal court recently held a status conference in a flavorings lawsuit filed by former ConAgra Brands Inc. employees, at which time it addressed deadlines applicable to the claims of one of the plaintiffs.

In an April 16 proposed joint agenda filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, the parties noted that the status conference was to be held on April 22.

According to the agenda, the status conference addressed the clarification of deadlines applicable to the claims of Kim Cobb. In Aug. 2020, the court adopted the parties’ proposed scheduling …