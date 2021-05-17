New York Court Creates Consolidated Docket for Baby Food Cases Pending Against Hain Celestial
May 17, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Letter
- Order
NEW YORK –– A New York court has consolidated 13 putative class actions against The Hain Celestial Group Inc. for their alleged role in manufacturing baby food with high levels of toxic heavy metals.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York declined to include the Albano, Lawrence, and Walls actions in the consolidated docket without prejudice and leave to renew in its May 13 order.
“…[T]he Court finds that entry of this Order will promote judicial economy, avoid duplicative proceedings, and streamline adjudication of related matters,” the court concluded.
The same day the order was …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Belviq MDL Litigation
May 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series