9th Circuit Affirms $25 Million Roundup Verdict, Finds Reduction of Punitive Damages Proper

SAN FRANCISCO –– The 9th Circuit has upheld a $25 million Roundup verdict, in part concluding that the evidence supported a punitive damages award and that the District Court’s reduction of these punitive damages “ultimately comported with due process.”

In a 60-page opinion issued May 14, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals made several findings in addition to its affirmation of the punitive damage award, concluding that the claims were not preempted and that the District Court correctly applied the correct Daubert standard.

“We are aware this appeal involves a bellwether trial with potentially thousands of federal cases to …