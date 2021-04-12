JPML Rejects Monsanto’s Efforts to Exclude National Black Farmers’ Roundup Lawsuit from MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has rejected Monsanto’s efforts to exclude a Roundup personal injury lawsuit filed by the National Black Farmers Association from the national coordinated docket, concluding that the case involves “many of the same issues,” as those claims currently pending in the multidistrict litigation docket.

In an April 1 order, the Panel opined that Monsanto has not established that the transfer of the claims “will undermine the efficiencies of the MDL.”

Monsanto moved the Panel to reconsider a February order in which it granted the plaintiff’s motion to transfer the lawsuit to …