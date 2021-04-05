Class Action Accuses Hand Sanitizer Manufacturer of Selling Products with Dangerous Levels of Benzene
April 5, 2021
- Class Action
LOS ANGELES –– A class action lawsuit has been filed against a hand sanitizer manufacturer, accusing Virgin Scent Inc., doing business as ArtNaturals, of selling its products with a dangerous level of benzene.
In an April 2 class action suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, plaintiff Lauren Slaughter asserted three claims on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated, including Violation of the Consumers Legal Remedies Act (California Civil Code §§1750), Violation of California Business & Professions Code §17200, and Breach of the Implied and Express Warranties, Fraud and Deceit, and …
