Roundup MDL Judge Seeks Updated List of Pending Motions in Coordinated Docket

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national Roundup multidistrict litigation docket has asked parties involved in the docket to submit, by email, an updated list of pending MDL motions in Excel format.

In Pretrial Order No. 330, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California asked that the list also indicate whether the relevant case has settled.

“Co-lead counsel must submit the list within 7 days of this order,” Hon. Vince Chhabria stated.

Judge Chhabria currently has a May 12 motion hearing scheduled to address a motion to preliminarily approve a proposed class settlement that …