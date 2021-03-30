Safety-Kleen Removes Benzene Complaint Filed by Former Carrier Corp. Air Conditioning Worker

DALLAS –– A benzene exposure lawsuit filed by a former Carrier Corp. worker has been removed to federal court, where Safety-Kleen argued that the plaintiff does not have viable claims against two in-state companies.

Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. removed the complaint to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on March 29, contending that the plaintiffs included a non-existent, bankrupt corporation as a defendant in the action in order to destroy complete diversity.

The removing defendant specifically said that SKC and SKTS both do not maintain principal places of business at the time the petition was filed.