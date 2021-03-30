Independent Pharmacy, Lab Finds Benzene in 44 Brands of Hand Sanitizer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. –– An independent pharmacy and lab has released a report detailing its testing of specific batches of hand sanitizer products, detecting “high levels of benzene and other contaminants.”

In the report, Valisure requested that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall the contaminated head cleaners and updated the accepted exposure limit to the chemical. Among those found to have high levels of benzene were ones manufactured by Artnaturals, Scentsational Soaps and Candles Inc., The Creme Shop and Mandalorian-themed bottles sold by Best Brands Consumer Products.

“The presence of benzene, a known human carcinogen, and multiple other contaminants, …