C-8 MDL Judge Reduces $50 Million Verdict to $40 Million, Says Consortium Damages Capped by Ohio Tort Reform Act
March 30, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
COLUMBUS, Ohio –– An Ohio federal judge has reduced a $50 million verdict entered in favor of a C-8 water contamination plaintiff to $40 million, concluding that the $10 million loss of consortium damages should be capped at $250,000 under the Ohio Tort Reform Act.
In the March 29 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio rejected challenges to the remainder of the verdict, concluding that the plaintiff’s injuries were “fully supported by the evidence presented at trial, and the jury’s award was a fair, reasonable attempt to compensate Mr. Abbott for those injuries.”
The claims …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation
April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation
April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series