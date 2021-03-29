Monsanto Files Flurry of Motions Attacking Claims Filed by Wave 2 Illinois Roundup Plaintiffs
March 29, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Benbrook/Jameson/Petty
- Boyd/Pinter-Brown/Schiff
- Cervantes MSJ
- Illinois Law
- Karman MSJ
- Non-Causation Motion
- Pecorelli MSJ
- Rule 702 Motion
- Sawyer Motion
- Weisenburger
SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has filed a number of motions attacking claims of six Wave 2 Plaintiffs from Illinois, in part arguing that the plaintiffs have failed to present admissible expert testimony establishing both general and specific causation.
Among the motions filed on March 19 and 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California were those to exclude testimony of plaintiffs’ experts Barry Boyd, Lauren Pinter-Brown, Ron Schiff, Dr. Charles Benbrook, Dr. Charles Jameson, Mr. Stephen Petty, and Dr. William Sawyer; for summary judgment regarding the Illinois Wave 2 plaintiffs on Illinois law grounds; for summary …
