Roundup MDL Judge Sets Motion Hearing for May to Address Future Claims Settlement, Escrow Details
March 29, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket has scheduled a motion hearing for May 12, during which time the court will address the motion to preliminarily approve a proposed class settlement that will address future Roundup claims.
In the March 24 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District Court of California also stated that it will address a motion to approve an escrow agreement, appoint an escrow agent, and establish a qualified settlement fund.
The hearing will take place via Zoom at 10:00 a.m.
In a number of briefs …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Texas Power Outage Litigation
April 20, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation
April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series