3M Co. Removes PFAS Water Contamination Lawsuit Brought by Michigan AG

LANSING, Mich. –– 3M Co. has removed a PFAS water contamination lawsuit brought by Michigan’s attorney general to federal court, saying that it intends to counter the claims with the federal government contractor defense.

On March 1, the defendants removed the case to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, arguing that the manufacture and sale of MilSpec AFFF “is governed by rigorous military specifications created and administered by Naval Sea Systems Command.”

Attorney General Dana Nessel and the State of Michigan filed the underlying action in state court, seeking to hold 3M and other defendants …