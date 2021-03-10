Amici Groups Express Concern Over Proposed Settlement of Future Roundup Personal Injury Claims
March 10, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- AAJ Brief
- Attorney Amici Brief
- Pretrial Order No. 228
- Public Justice Brief
- Scheduling Order
SAN FRANCISCO –– Three amici groups, including one signed by nearly 100 law firms, have expressed concern with the proposed settlement of future Roundup personal injury claims, with one warning that approval of the settlement will set the wrong precedent for future mass tort and personal injury cases.
In a March 5 brief filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the group of attorneys declared that “injury victims’ right to seek and obtain justice in our nation’s courts could be replaced by private deals worked out between corporate wrongdoers and their selected class counsel.”
“If …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness
March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation
April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series