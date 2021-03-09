Arkema Removes Cleaning Solvent Personal Injury Lawsuit, Cites Federal Officer Removal Statute

PHILADELPHIA –– Arkema Inc. has removed a cleaning solvent personal injury lawsuit to federal court, asserting that the trichloroethylene (TCE) exposure claims belong there on federal officer removal grounds.

The case was removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on March 8; it was originally filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County on Jan. 28.

Plaintiff Keith Tomczyk alleged that he came into contact with TCE and other toxic substances from the direct use of Arkema Inc. cleaning solvent product known as “Turco” while serving in the U.S. Navy.

Tomczyk said that …