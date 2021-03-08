BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Parties Exchange Briefing on Filing Deadline in Appeal of Order Tossing Claims in Deepwater Horizon Personal Injury Suits


March 8, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Brief
  • Motion
  • Opposition
  • Reply


ATLANTA –– Parties have exchanged briefing on an extension of a filing deadline in the appeal of an order in which Deepwater Horizon oil spill personal injury claims were dismissed on inadmissible testimony grounds.

In a reply brief filed Feb. 23 in the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals court, BP Exploration & Production Inc. argued that the plaintiffs’ opposition to its motion for extension of time in which to file its appellate brief “downplays the impact of major external events and baselessly accuses undersigned counsel and BP of action in bad faith.”

“It is flawed at every turn …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS