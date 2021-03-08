Parties Exchange Briefing on Filing Deadline in Appeal of Order Tossing Claims in Deepwater Horizon Personal Injury Suits
March 8, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
- Motion
- Opposition
- Reply
ATLANTA –– Parties have exchanged briefing on an extension of a filing deadline in the appeal of an order in which Deepwater Horizon oil spill personal injury claims were dismissed on inadmissible testimony grounds.
In a reply brief filed Feb. 23 in the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals court, BP Exploration & Production Inc. argued that the plaintiffs’ opposition to its motion for extension of time in which to file its appellate brief “downplays the impact of major external events and baselessly accuses undersigned counsel and BP of action in bad faith.”
“It is flawed at every turn …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness
March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation
April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series