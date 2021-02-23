Plaintiff Firms Oppose Hold-Back Percentage Request for Non-MDL Roundup Claims

SAN FRANCISCO –– A number of plaintiffs’ firms have opposed a recent request to establish a hold-back percentage in the national Roundup multidistrict litigation docket, maintaining that the court lacked the power to require a hold back from a non-federal case.

In an opposition brief filed Feb. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, certain plaintiffs’ firms urged the court to deny the motion, saying the Co-Lead Counsel have asked “for an extraordinarily large holdback in advance of any agreement, without giving any explanation for why the much more ordinary, sound, and safe course …