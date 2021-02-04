Calif. Court Affirms Summary Judgment for Union Pacific in Benzene, Asbestos Exposure Suit

LOS ANGELES –– An award of summary judgment entered in favor of Union Pacific in a toxic exposure personal injury lawsuit has been upheld by a California appellate court, which concluded that the trial court did not err when allowing the testimony of the defendant’s expert toxicologist.

In the Jan. 29 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, Division Three, also found that expert disclosures proffered by the plaintiff in opposition of summary judgment were properly deemed untimely.

Plaintiff Rodney A. Romo initiated the appeal, contending that the Los Angeles Superior Court erred in entering judgment …