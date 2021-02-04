Former Goodyear Employee Files Suit Against DuPont, Says Exposure to Ortho-Toluidine Caused Cancer
February 4, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
BUFFALO, N.Y. –– A New York resident has filed a lawsuit against DuPont de Nemours Inc., First Chemical Corp., and Honeywell International Inc., contending that his work at a Goodyear Tire facility exposed him to ortho-toluidine.
The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York by Gary R. Casten, who claimed that he came into contact with the chemical while employed at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in Niagara Falls, N.Y., from 1965 to 2004.
Casten said that as a result of the exposure, he developed a type of …
