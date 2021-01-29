First Responders File Class Action, Seek Damages for Exposure to PFAS in Firefighting Foam Spray

HOUSTON –– A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in Texas federal court, in which the first responder plaintiffs contend that PFAS-containing firefighting foam was used to extinguish a 2019 fire, exposing them, and others, to the alleged harmful “Forever Chemicals.”

Plaintiffs Steven Brett Ogden and Brandon Michael Martin filed the underlying case on Jan. 27 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of themselves and as a class action against a number of defendants.

The plaintiffs seek damages for medical monitoring in the proposed class action suit.

The plaintiffs explained that …