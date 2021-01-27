Roundup MDL Judge Requests Parties Opposing Hold-Back Percentage Answer Specific Questions
January 27, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has requested that parties opposing a recent request by plaintiffs’ counsel to establish a hold-back percentage answer specific questions in their response, including whether the hold-back should be “much lower than the 8 percent requested by co-lead counsel.”
In a Jan. 26 order regarding the motion to establish a hold-back percentage, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California asked parties to file their opposition briefs by Feb. 4. Replies to the opposition briefs are to be filed by Feb. …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series