Roundup MDL Judge Requests Parties Opposing Hold-Back Percentage Answer Specific Questions

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has requested that parties opposing a recent request by plaintiffs’ counsel to establish a hold-back percentage answer specific questions in their response, including whether the hold-back should be “much lower than the 8 percent requested by co-lead counsel.”

In a Jan. 26 order regarding the motion to establish a hold-back percentage, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California asked parties to file their opposition briefs by Feb. 4. Replies to the opposition briefs are to be filed by Feb. …