Wash. Court Awards Summary Judgment to BNSF Railway in Toxic Exposure Case

SEATTLE –– A Washington federal court has awarded summary judgment to BNSF Railway Co. in a toxic exposure lawsuit, concluding that the plaintiff had failed to identify enough evidence to demonstrate a genuine issue of material fact regarding the company’s failure to provide the decedent with a reasonably safe workplace.

In the Jan. 22 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington concluded that the plaintiff had failed “to meet her burden to identify specific facts from which a factfinder could reasonably find in her favor on her FELA claim.”

Plaintiff Teresa Jacobson asserted the claims on …