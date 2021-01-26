C-8 MDL Court Rejects Motion for Mistrial in Abbott Case That Ended in $50 Million Verdict

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for C-8 water contamination claims has denied a motion for a mistrial in a case that ended in a $50 million verdict, concluding that the Allen charge given during deliberations was “neither unduly coercive nor unfairly prejudicial.”

The Dec. 31 decision from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio rejecting DuPont’s efforts to vacate the verdict came just a few weeks before DuPont announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with the remaining MDL claims that could total up $4 billion.

DuPont’s press release …