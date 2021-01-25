DuPont, Chemours, Corteva Announce Settlement of PFAS Claims Worth Up to $4 Billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva have announced a settlement of PFAS personal injury claims that could be worth up to $4 billion, according to a recent press release.

According to a Jan. 22 press release, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corteva Inc., and The Chemours Company entered into a binding memorandum of understanding containing a settlement to resolve legal disputes arising from alleged exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.

The statement from the companies explained that the settlement includes the establishment of a cost sharing arrangement and an escrow account to be “used to support and …