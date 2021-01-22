Roundup Plaintiff Withdraws Motion to Quash Deposition, Says Parties Reached Agreement on Issue

SAN FRANCISCO –– A Roundup plaintiff who was seeking to quash a deposition notice has noted their withdrawal of the motion, explaining that both parties have reached an agreement and have stipulated to withdraw the emergency motion.

The plaintiffs did not elaborate on what the details of that agreement were in the Jan. 21 stipulation of withdrawal of the emergency motion to quash the notice of deposition of Dr. Daniel Frank.

Just two days prior to the agreement, Monsanto filed an opposition brief, arguing that it should be permitted to take the deposition of the plaintiff’s treating oncologist since it …