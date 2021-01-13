Roundup Parties Exchange Briefing on Alleged Fraudulent Joinder of Companies in Jurisdiction Dispute
SAN FRANCISCO –– Plaintiffs trying to remand their Roundup personal injury claims from the multidistrict litigation docket have file a brief maintaining that defendants named in their complaint are not fraudulently joined, given that statements on the company’s website “signal the wide reach Wilbur-Ellis has to all markets.”
In a Jan. 11 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the plaintiffs accused Monsanto of engaging “in a word game, selecting words to its benefit, and dropping off portions of sentences that are detrimental to its argument.”
“For example,” the plaintiffs wrote, “Monsanto cites …
