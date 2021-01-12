Co-Lead Counsel for Plaintiffs in Roundup MDL Docket Seek Amendment to Common Benefit Fund to Establish Hold Back Percentage

SAN FRANCISCO — The Co-Lead Counsel for Plaintiffs in the national Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket has filed a motion to amend a pretrial order with regard to the common benefit fund, saying that an 8.25 percent holdback on all prospective gross monetary recoveries from all plaintiffs and attorneys is appropriate.

In a Jan. 11 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel noted that it will present its motion to amend Pretrial Order No. 12 on Feb. 4.

“Plaintiffs’ Co-Lead Counsel will move the Court to amend PTO 12 to …