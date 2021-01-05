Notice of Appeal Filed Over Fla. Order Awarding Summary Judgment to BP America in Deepwater Horizon Personal Injury Suits

PENSACOLA, Fla. –– Plaintiffs whose claims against BP Exploration & Production Inc., and BP America Production Company involving the Deepwater Horizon oil spill were dismissed on inadmissible testimony grounds have filed a notice of appeal.

The notice of appeal was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida on Dec. 3; the case was docketed in the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals two days later.

In a Jan. 5 briefing schedule, the 11th Circuit asked that the plaintiffs file their appellant brief on, or before, Jan. 13.

The appeal arises after the Northern District of …