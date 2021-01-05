Monsanto Opposes Roundup Plaintiffs’ Efforts to Remand Case, Maintains Defendants are Fraudulently Joined

SAN FRANCISCO –– Monsanto has opposed efforts to remand a Roundup personal injury action, arguing that they do not have viable claims against the in-state defendants and, as such, the companies had been fraudulently joined.

In a Jan. 4 opposition brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Monsanto maintained that the plaintiffs fraudulently joined a local company that did not design, manufacture, distribute, or sold Roundup-branded herbicides.

John Pike asserted the underlying claims, contending that he used Roundup from 2009 until 2016 on his personal property. Pike developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2016.