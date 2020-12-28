La. Court Denies as Moot Without Prejudice Efforts to Dismiss Benzene Claims

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has denied as moot motions for judgment on the pleadings and a motion to dismiss filed by two defendants, noting that the plaintiffs had filed a second amended complaint that mooted both motions.

In a Dec. 18 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana ordered that Jolie Design & Décor, Inc.’s motions were denied as moot without prejudice.

Plaintiffs Jenna and Justin White Sr. filed the underlying claims, contending that Jenna White, while pregnant with her son, Justin White Jr., was exposed to toxic levels of benzene-containing products. As …