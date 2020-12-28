BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Ga. Court Tosses Some Claims in Non-NHL Roundup Personal Injury Case


December 28, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAVANNAH, Ga. –– A Georgia federal court has tossed some of the Roundup personal injury claims asserted against Monsanto in a malignant fibrous histiocytoma case, concluding that requiring the company to warn about alleged cancer dangers on its warning label would be in direct violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

In the Dec. 21 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia did allow portions of some counts to proceed to the extent that those claims are not based on the labeling or packaging of Roundup.

John D. Carson Sr. filed the underlying complaint, …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $20.00 Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS