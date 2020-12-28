Ga. Court Tosses Some Claims in Non-NHL Roundup Personal Injury Case
December 28, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAVANNAH, Ga. –– A Georgia federal court has tossed some of the Roundup personal injury claims asserted against Monsanto in a malignant fibrous histiocytoma case, concluding that requiring the company to warn about alleged cancer dangers on its warning label would be in direct violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.
In the Dec. 21 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia did allow portions of some counts to proceed to the extent that those claims are not based on the labeling or packaging of Roundup.
John D. Carson Sr. filed the underlying complaint, …
