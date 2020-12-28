BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Parties in Gebeyehou Roundup Proceedings Reach Settlement Agreement; Case Dismissed


December 28, 2020


SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal court overseeing the Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket has dismissed the Gebeyehou case, noting that the parties had resolved the claims.

In the Dec. 23 Conditional Dismissal, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California stated that it had been advised one day prior that the parties had resolved the claims and, as such, deadlines and hearings pertaining to the case were vacated.

The MDL Court dismissed the case without prejudice and said that the “parties retain the right to reopen this action within 60 days of this Order if the settlement …


