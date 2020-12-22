Roundup Plaintiff Urges MDL Court to Remand Claims, Says Defendants Not Fraudulently Joined

SAN FRANCISCO –– A plaintiff with claims pending in the national Roundup multidistrict litigation docket has moved to remand the case, refuting Monsanto’s position that he fraudulently joined in-state companies to the lawsuit.

In the Dec. 21 motion to remand filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the plaintiffs urged the court to resolve all disputed questions of fact and all ambiguities in favor of the non-removing party.

John Pike asserted the underlying claims, contending that he used Roundup from 2009 until 2016 on his personal property. Pike developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2016.

The …