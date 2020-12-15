BENZENE & EMERGING TOXIC TORTS LITIGATION

Groups in Water Contamination MDL Docket Exchange Letters on Case Management Order


December 15, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • NMG Letter
  • Plaintiff Letter


CHARLESTON, S.C. –– A number of groups with claims pending in the Aqueous Film-Forming Foams Products Liability Litigation Multidistrict Litigation docket have filed exchanged letters regarding a recent Case Management Order, with plaintiffs arguing that the parties expressing concern were part of the negotiation process.

In a Dec. 1 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina wrote that it had provided a proposed Case Management Order that was jointly endorsed by the Lead Counsel for the Plaintiffs and Defendants.

However, the court wrote in the entry, it was informed that there are “some parties …


