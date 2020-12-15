Parties in C-8 Water Contamination MDL Exchange Briefing on Discovery Dispute Regarding Allocation Between DuPont and Chemours

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and The Chemours Company have opposed a motion to compel discovery responses in the C-8 water contamination personal injury multidistrict litigation docket, maintaining that the MDL Court has previously rejected similar discovery requests.

In the Dec. 3 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, the defendants elaborated, explaining that the plaintiffs’ requests have no bearing on any claim or defense in the MDL and “seek to impose prejudicial and unjustified burdens on Defendants.”

“To the extent any of these Plaintiffs obtain a judgment,” the …