Roundup MDL Judge Requests List of Pending Motions to Dismiss from Monsanto

SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has released a pretrial order asking the parties to summarize a list of pending motions.

A case management conference was held on Dec. 9 before Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, according to a docket entry.

The docket entry also noted that “one plaintiff remains unsettled in Wave I, and the parties have discussed a mediation plan.”

In Pretrial Order No. 222 entered on Dec. 9, the court directed the parties to submit by email …