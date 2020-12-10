Roundup MDL Judge Requests List of Pending Motions to Dismiss from Monsanto
December 10, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Pretrial Order
SAN FRANCISCO –– The federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims has released a pretrial order asking the parties to summarize a list of pending motions.
A case management conference was held on Dec. 9 before Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, according to a docket entry.
The docket entry also noted that “one plaintiff remains unsettled in Wave I, and the parties have discussed a mediation plan.”
In Pretrial Order No. 222 entered on Dec. 9, the court directed the parties to submit by email …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series