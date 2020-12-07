Parties in Roundup MDL Docket File Case Management Statement, Say Nearly 2,000 Cases Not Subject to MSA

SAN FRANCISCO –– The parties involved in the national Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation docket have filed an update, noting that more settlement agreements have been reached in more than 1,800 cases.

In a Dec. 2 joint case management statement and litigation plan filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the parties noted that there are currently 3,832 plaintiffs with cases pending in the MDL, nearly 2,000 of which are not subject to a Master Settlement Agreement or subject to a Term Sheet.

Those subject to a Master Settlement Agreement or Term Sheet total 1,843.