N.Y. Court Affirms Order Denying Motions for Summary Judgment from American Honda Motor, Nissan

NEW YORK –– A New York appellate court has affirmed an order denying motions for summary judgment in an asbestos case, concluding that the defendants had “purposefully availed themselves of the privilege of conducting activities” within the state.

In the Jan. 28 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, concluded that the motion was “properly denied.”

The underlying claims were asserted by Brian P. Beagan as the administrator for the estate of John Beagan, who the plaintiff says came into contact with work areas contaminated with asbestos fibers in New York that were either owned or …