Minn. Appellate Courts Affirms Denial of Summary Judgment Motion in Asbestos Case

ST. PAUL, Minn. –– The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed the denial of a summary judgment motion in an asbestos personal injury case, concluding that fact issues remained as to whether the plaintiff was exposed in a significant way during the time period in question.

In the Jan. 27 opinion, the Minnesota Court of Appeals opined that there is a question as to “whether there exists a direct causal connection between the condition and work performed.”

Allan N. Anderson Jr. asserted the underlying claims, contending that he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos he encountered while …