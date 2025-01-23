ASBESTOS

FDA Releases Proposed Rule to Establish, Standardize Testing Methods to Detect Asbestos in Cosmetic Products


January 23, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Proposed Rule


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released a proposed rule aimed at establishing and standardizing the testing methods of talc-containing cosmetic products for the presence of asbestos fibers.

In a Dec. 26 announcement, the FDA explained that the proposed rule, if finalized, would require manufacturers of such products to test their products for asbestos “using specific testing methods.”

“The proposed rule also contains corresponding adulteration provisions,” the FDA said further. “Asbestos, a known human carcinogen, is a potential contaminant in talc, which is an ingredient used in certain cosmetic products. This proposed rule, if finalized, would …


